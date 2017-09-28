Frisco ISD Won’t Punish Football Players Who Protest National Anthem

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – The Frisco School District has told coaches not to stop any athletes who decide to take a knee before the National Anthem this weekend.
The directive hasn’t come because the district has any indication, or notice that students may emulate recent professional football player’s protests on bended knee… but a spokesperson for the district said it wants to protect coaches from getting into any trouble should something happen.
Here’s the message they sent to coaches:
Over the weekend, many pro football players expressed their First Amendment right by choosing to kneel during the national anthem, before the start of the game. We would like to remind you that should you have a player choose to kneel during the National Anthem, they may do so without repercussion.
High school students across the county have already taken a knee in protest this year, and a couple athletes in North Texas protested last year.