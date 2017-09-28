CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
RAIN IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Frisco ISD Won’t Punish Football Players Who Protest National Anthem

Filed Under: Black Lives Matter, Friday Night Lights, Frisco School District, national anthem, Politics, Trump
(photo credit: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – The Frisco School District has told coaches not to stop any athletes who decide to take a knee before the National Anthem this weekend.

The directive hasn’t come because the district has any indication, or notice that students may emulate recent professional football player’s protests on bended knee… but a spokesperson for the district said it wants to protect coaches from getting into any trouble should something happen.

Here’s the message they sent to coaches:

Over the weekend, many pro football players expressed their First Amendment right by choosing to kneel during the national anthem, before the start of the game. We would like to remind you that should you have a player choose to kneel during the National Anthem, they may do so without repercussion. 

High school students across the county have already taken a knee in protest this year, and a couple athletes in North Texas protested last year.

 

