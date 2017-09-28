RAIN IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Gas Prices In Texas & Nationwide Down This Week

COPPELL (AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country declined this week as refineries increase production more than a month after Hurricane Harvey.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was down 4 cents to average $2.44 per gallon. Nationwide gasoline prices slipped 3 cents to average $2.57 per gallon.

Amarillo has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.32 per gallon. Drivers in El Paso face the most expensive gasoline statewide at an average $2.49 per gallon.

Harvey made landfall in South Texas on Aug. 25. Federal officials say Gulf Coast refinery operations are up nearly 10 percent this week. Three refineries remain closed following the storm that dumped record rainfall and swamped parts of Houston and some nearby cities.

