Irving Hit-And-Run Victim In Critical Condition

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened around 6:35 a.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of N. MacArthur Blvd.
Witnesses reported a pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car.
The driver of the car took off without stopping to check on the victim.
The suspect vehicle is described as a silver sedan and may have a broken headlight. Police describe the driver as a middle-aged Hispanic woman wearing dark-colored clothing.
The victim was rushed to Parkland Hospital in critical condition and may not survive the injuries sustained in the crash, police said.
Anyone with information about this crime contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010. Tips may be submitted by email at ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.