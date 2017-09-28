CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
RAIN IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Kids Eat Paint; Mom Arrested For Child Endangerment

Filed Under: Arrest, Child Endangerment, Child Welfare, Crime, Garrison, gross, Kids, Meggan Barstow, Nacogdoches County, Paint, swallowed paint, Texas

GARRISON (AP) – An East Texas woman has been arrested for child endangerment after authorities found two of her children had eaten paint and all five of her kids were living in miserable conditions.

Nacogdoches County sheriff’s officials say when emergency medical personnel and deputies responded to a sick call early Wednesday from the home of 28-year-old Meggan Barstow of Garrison, they found two children had swallowed paint left in a bedroom and that conditions in the home were unsafe.

The sheriff’s office says deputies found feces on beds, walls and floors throughout the home and sinks so clogged there was no way the five children, from an infant to 6 years old, could be bathed.

Child welfare officials removed the children.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch