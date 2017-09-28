NBA Approves Draft Lottery, Player Resting Rules

NEW YORK (AP) – A person with knowledge of the details says NBA owners have passed rules designed to prevent healthy players from sitting out games, and teams from losing games on purpose to improve their draft position.

Here is an ESPN graphic on how NBA Draft lottery odds change in 2019 pic.twitter.com/Jk8X7q0J3Z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 28, 2017

Under the new draft lottery rules, the teams with the three worst records will all have 14 percent odds to land the No. 1 pick, the person tells The Associated Press.

The new rules will begin taking place in 2019.

Sources: The NBA's draft lottery reform passed 28-1-1. Oklahoma City voted "No" and Dallas abstained. NBA needed 3/4th majority for passage. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 28, 2017

The team with the worst record previously had 25 percent odds to win the lottery.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Dallas Mavericks abstained from the vote and the Oklahoma City Thunder voted “no.”

Also Thursday, the Board of Governors voted to allow Commissioner Adam Silver to fine teams who violate the league’s new guidelines about resting players. They are discouraged from resting multiple healthy players on national TV games, and are encouraged to rest them during home games when necessary.

The votes were first reported by ESPN.com.