Report: Former Equifax CEO To Get $90 Mil Severance Following Data Breach

Equifax CEO Richard Smith will reportedly collect a $90 million severance package after stepping down from his position following the company’s massive data breach that affected up to 143 million U.S. customers.

According to Fortune, Smith will collect about $72 million this year and $17.9 million in coming years. This reportedly adds up to about 63 cents for each customer who was potentially exposed in the company’s data breach.

Along with Smith, two other high-ranking Equifax executives also left in the wake of the hack.

Equifax disclosed this month that hackers exploited a software flaw that the company didn’t fix to heist Social Security numbers, birthdates and other personal data that provide the keys to identify theft.

A spokeswoman said Thursday Equifax cannot comment on pending litigation, but that the company is focused on helping consumers “navigate this situation.”

Numerous lawsuits already have been filed over the breach, including by San Francisco, Chicago and Massachusetts. The company also is facing scrutiny from Congress.

*This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com for the latest information.

