Texas Tech 3-0 Heading Into Big 12 Opener vs. No. 15 Oklahoma State

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
RAIN IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Texas Tech 3-0 Heading Into Big 12 Opener vs. No. 15 Oklahoma State

Filed Under: Big 12, College Football, Oklahoma State, OSU, Red Raiders, Texas Tech

No. 15 Oklahoma State (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech (3-0, 0-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Oklahoma State by 9 ½.

Series record: Texas Tech leads 21-20-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Texas Tech is trying to start 4-0 for the first time since 2013, which was former Red Raiders quarterback Kliff Kingsbury’s first season as their head coach. Oklahoma State is trying to avoid an 0-2 start in the Big 12 after losing its conference opener at home to No. 9 TCU. The Cowboys have won eight straight in the series against Tech, and with another one would even the series between that dates back to 1935.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas Tech’s Nic Shimonek and Keke Coutee vs. Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph and James Washington — the quarterbacks and top receivers for the Big 12’s best two passing teams. Shimonek (11 TDs, 1 interception) tops the Big 12 with 416 yards passing per game, while Rudolph (13 TDs, 3 interceptions) throws for 383 yards per game. Coutee is the Big 12 leader with 9.3 catches and 149 yards receiving per game. While Washington only has 4.8 catches per game, he averages a league-high 27.4 yards per catch and is second in the league at 130 yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma State: RB Justice Hill has four rushing TDs while playing in the pass-heavy offense. He had 102 yards rushing against TCU, his fifth 100-yard game his last 18 games. His 41.3-inch vertical leap is the highest on the team.

Texas Tech: LB Dakota Allen is the team leader with 27 tackles, and is the reigning Big 12 defensive player of the week after 12 tackles and an interception Houston last week.

FACTS & FIGURES

Texas Tech is third in the Big 12 with 587 total yards per game, and Oklahoma State is fourth at 580 total yards per game. They are also 3-4 nationally, behind Big 12 foes Oklahoma and West Virginia. … Rudolph has 35 TD passes and five interceptions the last 13 games.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch