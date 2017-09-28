RAIN IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Video: Thief Can’t Outsmart Home Security System 

By Chelsea Wade
Filed Under: Arlington, burglary, Crime, Funny, Home Security System, Texas, thief, Video

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW) – It appears a suspected thief couldn’t outsmart a home security system.

Police in Arlington posted a video on their Facebook page of a man who appears to break into a home, walk up to a camera with his shirt over his nose and try to unplug the system, but before he could get it turned off, his shirt slips and reveals, quite clearly, his entire face.

It didn’t take long for the department’s followers to help detectives crack the case.

The man has been identified, but not yet arrested.

 

More from Chelsea Wade
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch