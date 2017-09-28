Video: Thief Can’t Outsmart Home Security System 

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW) – It appears a suspected thief couldn’t outsmart a home security system.
Police in Arlington posted a video on their Facebook page of a man who appears to break into a home, walk up to a camera with his shirt over his nose and try to unplug the system, but before he could get it turned off, his shirt slips and reveals, quite clearly, his entire face.
It didn’t take long for the department’s followers to help detectives crack the case.
The man has been identified, but not yet arrested.