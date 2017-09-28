North Texas Woman Pleads Guilty To Selling Heroin That Caused Death

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas woman pleaded guilty to her role in selling the heroin that caused a young woman’s overdose death at a McDonald’s restaurant in Farmers Branch in June 2016.

Nancy Pineda, of Farmers Branch, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. Pineda has been in custody since the time of her arrest in October 2016. Sentencing is scheduled for January 11, 2018.

Three other men, charged in the same case, also appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ramirez and U.S. Magistrate Judge Stickney and pleaded guilty to their roles in the trafficking of illegal narcotics. Rogelio Bernal, 20, and Steven Gomez, 19, both of Dallas, Texas, and Zakariah Michael Wolf, 29, of Greenville, Texas, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. They will remain in custody pending sentencing, which is also set for January 11, 2018.

The defendants face a maximum penalty of not more than 20 years in prison and a fine up to $1,000,000.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Pineda sold user quantities of heroin out of a vehicle in the Dallas area. In June 2016 she went to a Dallas restaurant to sell $20 worth of heroin to co-defendant Anthony Jaramillo. Jaramillo then delivered the heroin to an individual identified as M.H. That same day, M.H. died at a McDonalds in Farmers Branch after injecting the heroin she purchased from Jaramillo.

Court documents say Bernal and Gomez conspired to distribute illegal narcotics to customers in the Dallas area, as well as others who would travel from other cities to obtain drugs from them, including Wolf. Wolf would purchase heroin from Bernal or Gomez, then distribute that heroin and other illegal narcotics in the Greenville, TX, area.

A search warrant executed on March 9, 2017 at the residence of Bernal and Gomez revealed a number of weapons, 490 grams crack cocaine, and 2,036 grams of methamphetamine.