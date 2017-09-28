DFW Women’s Shelter Breaks Ground On 2nd Building

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – More support is coming for women in need now that Emily’s Place has broken ground on a new building. The local nonprofit helps women and children who are looking to escape from domestic violence situations. The new facility will offer additional resources and a place to heal.

Emily’s Place has been has been open for more than two years. They currently house 32 people. The second building will allow them to double the number of people who can be helped. Lori Conley is the CEO of Emily’s Place. She said that the new facility could not come soon enough.

“We experience anywhere between six, eight, ten calls a day,” Conley stated. “Our waiting list is over 150 women and children waiting to get into our program. So, the need is great.”

The Emily’s Place program is unique in that women can stay on-site for up to two years. They are required to attend financial planning and job readiness courses, along with counseling sessions and case management meetings. The goal is to provide the women with transformational long-term care — getting them back on their feet and self-sufficient.

The plot of land where Emily’s Place broke ground on Thursday represents a fresh start and a safe place for women. The new building will have a similar design scheme to the nonprofit’s current building. They hope to have the new facility open within the next six months.