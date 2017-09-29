4th Person Arrested In White Settlement Capital Murder Case

WHITE SETTLEMENT (CBSDFW.COM) – A fourth person was arrested and charged with capital murder after a man was found shot to death at a White Settlement home.
According to police, Chase Allan Nix, 24, of North Richland Hills turned himself in to the Tarrant County Jail Friday morning in regards to the murder of Xavier Olesko.
Police have already arrested three brothers in connection to Olesko’s death. 17-year-old Kyle Garrison, 18-year-old Tyee Garrison, and 23-year-old Sean Garrison were taken into custody on Wednesday.
Olesko was found dead in the driveway of a White Settlement home in the 8100 block of Tumbleweed Trail on Monday, Sept. 18. Police believe Sean Garrison and Olesko were acquaintances and planned to meet that evening.
Detectives believe Sean Garrison and his brothers planned to rob Olesko at the residence and during the encounter, Olesko was shot.
White Settlement police believe Nix is an acquaintance of the Garrison brothers and was present at the scene at the time of Olesko’s murder. He is being held at the Tarrant County Jail on a $200,000 bond.