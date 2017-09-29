CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
RAIN IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

4th Person Arrested In White Settlement Capital Murder Case

Filed Under: capital murder, Chase Allan Nix, White Settlement police, Xavier Olesko

WHITE SETTLEMENT (CBSDFW.COM) – A fourth person was arrested and charged with capital murder after a man was found shot to death at a White Settlement home.

According to police, Chase Allan Nix, 24, of North Richland Hills turned himself in to the Tarrant County Jail Friday morning in regards to the murder of Xavier Olesko.

Police have already arrested three brothers in connection to Olesko’s death. 17-year-old Kyle Garrison, 18-year-old Tyee Garrison, and 23-year-old Sean Garrison were taken into custody on Wednesday.

garrison boys capital murder 4th Person Arrested In White Settlement Capital Murder Case

(L-R) Kyle Garrison, Tyee Garrison, Sean Garrison (Image via White Settlement Police Dept.)

Olesko was found dead in the driveway of a White Settlement home in the 8100 block of Tumbleweed Trail on Monday, Sept. 18. Police believe Sean Garrison and Olesko were acquaintances and planned to meet that evening.

Detectives believe Sean Garrison and his brothers planned to rob Olesko at the residence and during the encounter, Olesko was shot.

White Settlement police believe Nix is an acquaintance of the Garrison brothers and was present at the scene at the time of Olesko’s murder. He is being held at the Tarrant County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

 

