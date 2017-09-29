CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

Arlington Could Be Losing Firefighters Over Benefits Issue

Filed Under: Arlington, Arlington Fire Department, Benefits, firefighters

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The fire department tasked with keeping you safe when you go to a Dallas Cowboys game could be losing a big chunk of its staff.

The Arlington Fire Department is seeing a mass exodus as firefighters battle the city to keep benefits firefighters say they were promised many years ago.

The department could lose 15 to 20 percent of its firefighters this year. When asked how the loss would impact public safety, the Arlington Firefighters Association pointed to AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

It holds as many as 100,000 people at full capacity. If there were to be an emergency at the stadium, firefighters say you’d want a fully-staffed department responding.

“I was hoping that I was going to be able to retire under my own terms when I wanted to,” said Capt. Kent Lacy. “There’s many of us that have put in our retirement papers that are getting ready to retire that feel like we’re being pushed out.”

After 24 years with the Arlington Fire Department, Lacy is one of 28 firefighters retiring this year, according to City of Arlington records. The firefighters association predicts as many as 50 retirements could be submitted by tomorrow.

Firefighters are rushing to retire before they lose a benefit that lets them cash out up to 180 days of unused sick time when they retire, often adding up to tens of thousands of dollars.

“At my station, we staff three people on three different shifts for a total of nine people,” said Lt. Scott Wallace who is also retiring. “Out of those nine people, four people have turned in their retirement papers with one more expected to do it.”

This year’s 28 retirements are much more than what the department normally sees. In 2016, only 10 firefighters retired. In 2015, it was only four. The department only has about 320 firefighters total.

The city and firefighters are at a stalemate after weeks of discussions over benefits. In May, Arlington voters granted firefighters civil service protection. It’s a state protection commonly offered to police officers and firefighters. It protects them from being fired without cause and sets standards for promotions and hirings.

Firefighters agreed to pay for the cost of implementing civil service protection. The city is looking to see what other benefits can be cut, believing it is currently offering firefighters more benefits than what is owed to them under civil service protection. The instability and possible loss of benefits has caused low morale, say firefighters who are retiring.

Twenty-five younger Arlington firefighters have applied to work at the Fort Worth Fire Department.

The City of Arlington didn’t want to comment on camera, but in a statement said it is not worried about not having enough firefighters. Fifteen new firefighters are joining the department next month and several more in training to make up for the vacancies.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch