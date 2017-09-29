RAIN IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Beautiful Weather For The State Fair Of Texas This Weekend

By Dan Brounoff
Yesterday High: 79; Rain 0.16”; Normal High: 84; Normal Low: 62*

  • Scattered showers continue through afternoon, with below normal temperatures.
  • Mostly cloudy, temps. in the 70s for high school football.
  • Beautiful weather for The State Fair this weekend!
  • Highs near 90 next week.
  • Chance of rain returns next Tuesday.
  • 48” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Cloudy and mild. 40% chance of showers. Rain tapering off this afternoon. High: Upper 70s. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy and cool. Isolated showers early. Low: Near 60. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. Warm, but less humidity. High: Mid 80s. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: Upper 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy and continued warm. High: Near 90.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm. Chance of showers and storms. High: Upper 80s.

 

