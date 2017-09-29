Beautiful Weather For The State Fair Of Texas This Weekend

Yesterday High: 79; Rain 0.16”; Normal High: 84; Normal Low: 62*
- Scattered showers continue through afternoon, with below normal temperatures.
- Mostly cloudy, temps. in the 70s for high school football.
- Beautiful weather for The State Fair this weekend!
- Highs near 90 next week.
- Chance of rain returns next Tuesday.
- 48” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Cloudy and mild. 40% chance of showers. Rain tapering off this afternoon. High: Upper 70s. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy and cool. Isolated showers early. Low: Near 60. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. Warm, but less humidity. High: Mid 80s. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: Upper 80s.
Monday: Partly cloudy and continued warm. High: Near 90.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm. Chance of showers and storms. High: Upper 80s.