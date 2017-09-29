CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Cowboys Owner Jones Says “Respecting The Flag” Is Most Important Aspect Of NFL Protests

Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Dallas, Dallas Cowboys, Football, Interview, national anthem, NFL, President Donald Trump, protest, Texas

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Admitting that his players were under pressure, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he was proud of how the team responded by agreeing to kneel and pray, then standing for the National Anthem.

Jones said earlier this week he felt the message of unity, the message of equality, was getting pushed aside by the controversy…and by the action of some, even created the controversy.

“It was a trying time” said Jones. “The players were truly under pressure to kneel at the flag.” Jones even pointed out how star wide receiver Dez Bryant was “torn” by the pressure.

Jones told The Fan’s Shan & RJ show that after careful consideration and meetings with coaches and players, they all agreed on a plan…and plan that was to take place just minutes before the kickoff.

“We (agreed) to kneel together before the Anthem, but not around the flag” said Jones. “It’s not something that could have been rehearsed. I was a little concerned after it was over, I was afraid that the association of kneeling close to the flag (to pray) was going to be misinterpreted, but i’m rewarded by the fact it’s been separated from the flag.”

Refuting the ‘fake news’ that he told the players to stand for the National Anthem or be fired, Jones tells The Fan, “I’ve asked the players for anything we might do. I ask! Ask…not tell.”

 

