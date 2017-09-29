HHS Secretary Tom Price Resigns, Amid Private Charter Scandal

(CBSNEWS) – Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Tom Price is out, amid intense scrutiny for his use of private charter planes.
Price “offered his resignation earlier today and the President accepted,” a statement by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday afternoon. The president intends to designate Don J. Wright to serve as acting secretary, the statement went on to say. He’s currently deputy assistant HHS secretary.
Price’s tenure in the Trump administration lasted less than eight months.
President Trump indicated he might fire Price Friday afternoon, when he told reporters he would make a decision “tonight” about the secretary’s fate, and said he was “not happy” with the “optics” of the situation. Mr. Trump at the time called Price a “very fine person.”
The trouble began last week, when Politico reported Price had billed the government for at least $400,000 in private charter planes. On Thursday night, Politico reported Price also used at least $500,000 worth of military jet travel abroad for him and his wife, Betty.