Oklahoma State Fires Assistant Coach Tied To Bribe Scandal

Oklahoma State has fired Lamont Evans for cause after the top assistant to new coach Mike Boynton was ensnared in the federal investigation of basketball recruiting at seven universities.
The school announced that Evans was terminated in a one-sentence statement Thursday.
Evans is accused of accepting $2,000 a month in bribes to funnel athletes to certain agents, including “one and done” players that are talented enough to jump to the NBA after one season.
Evans had been suspended by the university and surrendered to federal marshals early Wednesday. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Charles Goodwin later in the day. He did not enter a plea, but is due to appear in court again in New York’s Southern District on Oct. 10.
