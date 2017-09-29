RAIN IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Patrick Heads Into NASCAR Homestretch With Few Options

DOVER, Del. (AP) – Danica Patrick says there has been some discussion with other NASCAR teams about continuing her career next season.

Patrick also says she refuses to rule out a return to IndyCar. But she understands both options are long shots and one of NASCAR’s more popular drivers could be heading toward the final seven races of her career, starting with Dover on Sunday.

Patrick announced this month that she would not return to the No. 10 Ford for Stewart-Hass Racing because sponsorship has dried up.

She says winning the pole for the 2013 Daytona 500 was a NASCAR career highlight. She has no career top-five finishes in 182 career Cup starts.

Patrick credited her entire NASCAR career to team owner and three-time champion Tony Stewart.

