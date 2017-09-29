Find Waist-Friendly Food Options At The State Fair

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Find Waist-Friendly Food Options At The State Fair

Filed Under: Healthy Food, State Fair Of Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The State Fair of Texas knows how to tempt fairgoers with deep-fried delicacies. Whether it be the Funnel Cake Bacon Queso burger or Fried Fruit Loops, there are lots of calories present.

Before you loosen your belt buckle, here’s a plan of action to stay on track.

Craving something sweet? Skip the batter and go the nature’s candy instead. This year, Fruteria Cano added the Fried Mango Loco. It’s a graham-cracker, mango-drizzled and whipped-cream cheat meal.

mango Find Waist Friendly Food Options At The State Fair

Fried Mango Loco (CBS11)

Over at BW’s Fried Ribs is a rare find – veggies. You can order the hummus with veggies and pita. Another option is the black-eyed peas.

Make your way to the Midway for a treat with plenty of fiber-roasted corn. Just ask them to hold the butter.

Also at the Midway is Doc’s Street Grill where, according to the owner, nothing is fried.

Steve Alate, who serves up 4,500 grilled chicken skewers during the fair season, says healthy sells.

“A lot of people said it wouldn’t work, but we’ve stuck with it every year. Our sales continue to grow,” said Alate.

He’s got his own version of an indulgent health meal – the Caribbean Pineapple Korn-A-Copia. It has grilled chicken and grilled shrimp and was a Big Tex Choice Awards finalist last year. It definitely won’t leave you hungry.

korn e1506725442731 Find Waist Friendly Food Options At The State Fair

Caribbean Pineapple Korn-A-Copia (CBS11)

No trip to the State Fair would be complete without a Fletcher’s Corny Dog. However, their stands now boast a veggie corny dog option.

Jack Pyland of Jack’s French Fries says moving is his favorite way to stay healthy with no excuse to not make step count goals at the fair.

“We’re on a 280-acre park, and we’re spread out as big as Texas,” said Pyland.

And despite being surrounded by all the food temptations every season, he says, “I lost 89 pounds by still eating good here.”

As Pyland trimmed down, he’s added sweet potato fries to the menus as well as grilled chicken. He says, however, he doesn’t deprive himself. “I still have french fries everyday. I still eat those,” he said.

If you just can’t resist your favorite fried treat, share the wealth. Split one of those bigger calorie menus items with the family.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch