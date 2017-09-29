RAIN IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Whole Foods Says Customer Payment Information Was Hacked

Filed Under: Amazon.com Inc., Business, Data Breach, grocery, hack, Whole Foods

Whole Foods says the credit and debit card information of customers who bought meals or drinks at its in-store restaurants or bars have been exposed to hackers.

The Austin-based grocer, which was recently acquired by Seattle-based online retailer Amazon.com Inc., says the data breach did not affect its main checkout registers or any Amazon.com shoppers.

Whole Foods did not say which of its 470 stores were affected, and a spokeswoman declined to answer any questions. The Whole Food stores that do have in-store restaurants and bars tend to be in or near cities.

The company says it is investigating the hack.

