Father Who Saw Daughter Graduate From His Hospital Room Passes Away

(CBSDFW.COM) – A father who was able to see his daughter graduate from college from his hospital bed has died, according to his daughter.
Brad Gildenblatt was unable to attend his daughter Caitlin’s graduation from Oklahoma State University back in May due to ALS, which left him immobile and in a hospital.
Rather than having to watch the ceremony from a livestream, an OSU dean stepped in to help Caitlin be with her father when she accepted her sociology degree.
The dean drove to Dallas and held a mini-graduation for Caitlin so that the proud Flower Mound father could see his daughter graduate from college.
On Saturday, Caitlin posted on Facebook about her father’s passing. She wrote a heartfelt message that read, “Daddy, I know you are running around in heaven. I know you are eating a whole pepperoni mushroom pizza from dominos. I know you feel so much better. I know you are not in any pain. I will be okay knowing you are happy and free. I love you with all my heart daddy! I will always be your little girl!”