CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

Father Who Saw Daughter Graduate From His Hospital Room Passes Away

Filed Under: ALS, Brad Gildenblatt, Caitlin Gildenblatt, Flower Mound, oklahoma state university
screen shot 2017 05 16 at 7 05 12 pm Father Who Saw Daughter Graduate From His Hospital Room Passes Away

Brad Gildenblatt sees daughter graduate college (Gildenblatt family)

(CBSDFW.COM) – A father who was able to see his daughter graduate from college from his hospital bed has died, according to his daughter.

Brad Gildenblatt was unable to attend his daughter Caitlin’s graduation from Oklahoma State University back in May due to ALS, which left him immobile and in a hospital.

Rather than having to watch the ceremony from a livestream, an OSU dean stepped in to help Caitlin be with her father when she accepted her sociology degree.

The dean drove to Dallas and held a mini-graduation for Caitlin so that the proud Flower Mound father could see his daughter graduate from college.

On Saturday, Caitlin posted on Facebook about her father’s passing. She wrote a heartfelt message that read, “Daddy, I know you are running around in heaven. I know you are eating a whole pepperoni mushroom pizza from dominos. I know you feel so much better. I know you are not in any pain. I will be okay knowing you are happy and free. I love you with all my heart daddy! I will always be your little girl!”

gildenblatt e1506819345166 Father Who Saw Daughter Graduate From His Hospital Room Passes Away

Brad Gildenblatt with his daughter, Caitlin. (Caitlin Gildenblatt/Instagram)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch