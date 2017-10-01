NFL:  LA Rams vs Dallas Cowboys on 105.3 The Fan | Dallas Cowboys News | Live Game BlogListen Online | Win $5,000 Play: Pro Football Challenge | Knockout Pool 

Dallas Stars Broadcaster Dave Strader Dies Of Cancer At 62

Filed Under: cancer, Dallas, Dallas Stars, Dave Strader, Hockey, NHL, Texas

FRISCO (AP) — Hockey broadcaster Dave Strader has died after battling bile duct cancer for more than a year. He was 62.

The Dallas Stars say Strader died Sunday at his home in Glens Falls, New York. Strader was a play-by-play man with the Stars and a national broadcaster on NBC Sports.

Known as “The Voice,” Strader received the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award from the Hockey Hall of Fame earlier this year. He previously was the broadcaster for the Detroit Red Wings, Arizona Coyotes and Florida Panthers and worked three Olympic Games.

Stars president and CEO Jim Lites says Strader’s “voice is synonymous with hockey to fans all over the globe and he built a connection for so many fans to this game.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch