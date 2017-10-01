Final Harvey Shelter In Dallas Closes

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than a month after Hurricane Harvey ravaged the Texas coast, the final shelter in Dallas has closed.

Not all evacuees returned home, however. Some decided to stay in Dallas.

At one point, there were 3,900 evacuees staying in shelters in Dallas and Fort Worth.

At least a hundred decided to stay, including some at one Dallas apartment complex. Others are still struggling to find a home.

Kerry Byrns, who lost his truck and his trailer when Hurricane Harvey hit Port Arthur, showed CBS11 his new apartment.

He says it’s not much, but after spending nearly a month in a Red Cross shelter, he says it’s a step towards getting back on his feet.

“I’m a couple of steps up then I was. It’s going to be awhile. I have no furniture, but I have an ice box, a stove to cook with,” said Byrns. “You don’t have to worry about people stealing what you got… so it’s a lot better.”

Byrns says his next step is to get a job and says he already has a good lead on a couple.

Byrns also says he is still waiting to see if he qualifies for any assistance with FEMA or the Red Cross.