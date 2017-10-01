NFL:  LA Rams vs Dallas Cowboys on 105.3 The Fan | Dallas Cowboys News | Live Game BlogListen Online | Win $5,000 Play: Pro Football Challenge | Knockout Pool 

Fort Worth Officer Shoots, Injures Drug Suspect

Filed Under: drug deal, Fort Worth Police, officer-involved shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are investigating after an officer shot a man during what police believed to be a drug deal.

Police say an officer went to check out what he though to be a drug deal late Saturday evening on Landon Avenue.

When the officer approached the suspect, investigators say there was a fight.

According to police, the suspect got away, got into a vehicle and put it in reverse. Police say the officers then tried to tase the man, but it was not effective.

“The officer feared for his life, retrieved his weapon and ordered the individual multiple times to stop the vehicle… placed it in reverse, almost hitting the officer. Officer retrieved his weapon, fired multiple times, striking him in the upper torso,” said Lt. Jimmy Pollozani.

The injured suspect still managed to drive away.

Police say he hit another vehicle before officers finally stopped him at East Lancaster Drive and Riverside Avenue.

They arrested the man and took him to the hospital.

There has been no word on his condition but police say the suspect is still in the hospital. The officer was also released from the hospital with minor injuries.

It is unknown if drugs were found in the suspect’s vehicle.

