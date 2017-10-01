Police Searching For Suspects Who Sexually Assaulted, Robbed Woman

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police need help finding suspects in a sexual assault and robbery that started at a Chase ATM in Duncanville.
Police say the woman was getting money out of the ATM in the 400 block of East Wheatland Road in Duncanville. That’s when two men walked up, threatened her with a gun and forced their way into her car.
Dallas police got the call just after 5 a.m. Saturday. They say the men made her drive to the 7200 block of American Way where she was sexually assaulted.
At some point, a third man showed up and also assaulted the victim.
According to police, the suspects then took property from her and ran away.
The news of this incident is unsettling for customers at the Chase ATM, and many say they’re always on the lookout.
“I’m making sure that nobody’s in front of me. So that I’ve got a way to get out. And I’m always watching for shenanigans like that,” said customer Bill Lewis. “I’m sure the police are doing the best that they can to find the guys. I have confidence they’ll do it.”