Cowboys Staff, Teammates Support Switzer After Muffed Punt

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: 58 People Dead & 515 Others Wounded In Deadliest Shooting In U.S. History | Photo Gallery

Cowboys Staff, Teammates Support Switzer After Muffed Punt

By Mike Fisher
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Football, fumble, Jason Garrett, Jason Witten, loose ball, Los Angeles Rams, muffed, NFL, punt return, Ryan Switzer

ARLINGTON (105.3 THE FAN) – There is an obvious reason for various Dallas Cowboys veterans to offer their support of punt-return muffer Ryan Switzer: Because they themselves could use the same level of support for their own mistakes in Sunday’s 35-30 loss to the Rams that have led to a 2-2 Cowboys start.

“He’s just got to keep his confidence up,” said Jason Witten. “That’s a tough position to be in. It’s hard to play that spot.’’

The “spot’’: The Cowboys were up 17-6 and seemingly in control before the rookie muffed a punt-return attempt, the ball slipping through his hands, in traffic, in the shadow of the goalline. The ball was recovered by the Rams and quickly was turned into a touchdown, making it a four-point game.

Then came a mountain of additional mistakes, an L.A. lead, and a loss for Dallas.

“I had a good read on the ball,” said Switzer, who was drafted this year in part due to his brilliance as a returner. “I judged it well. It was just one of those instances where as soon as I had it, I took my eyes off to kind of assess where I was and I didn’t end up possessing it cleanly.

“It’s not the first time I’ve done it and it won’t be the last. Obviously it’s a big play in the game but I thought we bounced back well.”

Well, not really.

But the “bounce-back’’ can happen starting today.

“You certainly don’t want to do that,” said coach Jason Garrett of the gaffe. “One of his strengths as a punt returner and kickoff returner is his ability to catch the ball. He catches with great confidence and handles those situations extremely well. “Obviously that was a big play.”

Dallas committed those sort of errors in all three phases of the game, but supporting one another through the struggles is the best alternative here.

“He’ll get back,’’ Witten said. “He’s a young player. He’ll bounce back.”

Added Ezekiel Elliott: “I told him don’t worry about it. We all got to do better. It wasn’t just his mistake that cost us the game.”

More from Mike Fisher
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch