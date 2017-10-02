Elliott’s Fast Start Fades With Cowboys As Court Looms Again

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Deadliest Shooting In U.S. History | Shooter Previously Lived In North Texas | Photo Gallery

Elliott’s Fast Start Fades With Cowboys As Court Looms Again

Filed Under: Appeal, court, Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, NFL

ARLINGTON (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott pretended to wipe his face with a towel following his signature “feed me” gesture to celebrate his first touchdown.

The star Dallas running back got to hand the ball to his mother twice on his second score after the original TD ruling was reversed, with his mom kissing his facemask on the exchange that counted from her spot on the front row of a field-level box behind the end zone.

Those happy moments were gone after a 35-30 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the day before a federal appeals court hearing that could result in the lifting of an injunction that is allowing Elliott to play as he fights the NFL’s six-game suspension stemming from a domestic case in Ohio.

Elliott said he wasn’t sure if he would attend Monday’s arguments before the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. If the three-judge panel moves quickly and grants the NFL’s emergency request to overrule a Texas judge’s injunction, he could be sitting as early as next weekend at home against Green Bay.

“I’m not talking about it,” Elliott said when asked how the looming hearing might affect his upcoming week.

In the first half against the Rams (3-1), it sure looked as if Elliott would have plenty of reasons to smile despite the looming hearing. He had a 10-yard scoring catch and a 1-yard plunge after the initial sprint for the pylon from the 2 was called a score and overruled on replay.

Last year’s NFL rushing leader had 56 yards at halftime and another 41 yards receiving. The Cowboys led 24-16 and had scored on all four possessions.

But Elliott finished with less than 100 yards rushing for the third straight game, matching his longest such drought from last season. For the third time in four games, he didn’t have a breakaway run.

The final numbers: 85 yards on 21 carries and four catches for 54 yards.

“What I did today really isn’t important. What’s important is the team wins,” Elliott said. “I don’t care how many touchdowns or whatever the stats were. It was a tough loss for sure. But it’s early in the season.”

Through the first four games, Elliott didn’t have to wonder if he would get to play. The 22-year-old former Ohio State star already knew he was eligible for the opener when U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant granted his request for an injunction blocking NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s ruling.

But the appeals court’s decision to hear arguments on the NFL’s emergency request raises the possibility that the league could get a favorable ruling, which would force Elliott’s attorneys to scramble to keep him on the field.

The NFL concluded after a yearlong investigation that Elliott had several physical confrontations with his girlfriend at the time in Ohio last year. Prosecutors didn’t pursue the case, citing conflicting evidence. Elliott has denied the allegations under oath.

After four weeks last season, Elliott had taken over the rushing lead for good. He was in the middle of a career-best four straight 100-yard games.

Now the fourth overall pick from a year ago faces a growing deficit — and the prospect of a suspension that would take him out of the running for good in trying to defend his rushing title.

The Cowboys (2-2) are already one loss from the total for last season’s top-seeded NFC team.

“A lot of things have been hurting us this year,” Elliott said. “We haven’t been good on first or second down. We’ve had a lot of pre-snap penalties. We’ve had a lot of negative runs. We did a good job in the first half but we didn’t do a good job at all in the second half.”

The change wiped out his happy moments, and now it’s back to the courtroom.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch