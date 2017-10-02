MLB Playoffs 2017: Wild Card/Division Series Schedule, How To Watch

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
The marathon of the Major League Baseball regular season is behind us. 162 games over the course of six months has narrowed the field down to 10 teams vying for the Commissioner’s Trophy. With the calendar now changed to October, the teams and players are ready to make some memories and legends are set to be born. With October baseball comes the return of afternoon matinees, which means you may have to work your schedule around watching your favorite team’s run. In order to help you do that, we’ve compiled the schedule of games for the Wild Card and the Division Series in both games.

Tuesday October 3rd

8:00 p.m. ET- Minnesota Twins @ New York Yankees, AL Wild Card Game (ESPN)

Wednesday October 4th

8:00 p.m. ET- Colorado Rockies @ Arizona Diamondbacks, NL Wild Card Game (TBS)

Thursday October 5th

4:00 p.m. ET- Boston Red Sox @ Houston Astros, ALDS Game 1 (FS1/MLB Network)

7:30 p.m. ET- Wild Card Winner @ Cleveland Indians, ALDS Game 1 (FS1/MLB Network)

Friday October 6th

2:00 p.m. ET- Boston Red Sox @ Houston Astros, ALDS Game 2 (FS1/MLB Network)

5:00 p.m. ET- Wild Card Winner @ Cleveland Indians, ALDS Game 2 (FS1/MLB Network)

7:30 p.m. ET- Chicago Cubs @ Washington Nationals, NLDS Game 1 (TBS)

10:30 p.m. ET- Wild Card Winner @ Los Angeles Dodgers, NLDS Game 1 (TBS)

Saturday October 7th

5:30 p.m. ET- Chicago Cubs @ Washington Nationals, NLDS Game 2 (TBS)

9:00 p.m. ET- Wild Card Winner @ Los Angeles Dodgers, NLDS Game 2 (TBS)

Sunday October 8th

TBD- Houston Astros @ Boston Red Sox, ALDS Game 3 (FS1/MLB Network)

TBD- Cleveland Indians @ Wild Card Winner, ALDS Game 3 (FS1/MLB Network)

Monday October 9th

TBD- Washington Nationals @ Chicago Cubs, NLDS Game 3 (TBS)

TBD- Wild Card Winner @ Los Angeles Dodgers, NLDS Game 3 (TBS)

TBD*- Houston Astros @ Boston Red Sox, ALDS Game 4 (FS1/MLB Network)

TBD*- Cleveland Indians @ Wild Card Winner, ALDS Game 4 (FS1/MLB Network)

*if necessary

Tuesday October 10th

TBD*- Washington Nationals @ Chicago Cubs, NLDS Game 4 (TBS)

TBD*- Los Angeles Dodgers @ Wild Card Winner, NLDS Game 4 (TBS)

*if necessary

Wednesday October 11th

TBD*- Boston Red Sox @ Houston Astros, ALDS Game 5 (FS1)

TBD*- Wild Card Winner @ Cleveland Indians, ALDS Game 5 (FS1)

*if necessary

Thursday October 12th

TBD*- Chicago Cubs @ Washington Nationals, NLDS Game 5 (TBS)

TBD*- Wild Card Winner @ Los Angeles Dodgers, NLDS Game 5 (TBS)

*if necessary

We’ll update with times as they become available.

