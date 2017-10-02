Las Vegas Shooter Previously Lived In North Texas

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a country music festival along the Las Vegas strip. That astounding death toll has made this the deadliest shooing in U.S. history.

Information is starting to trickle out about the shooter, identified by authorities as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. He took aim on the show from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay. Country music star Jason Aldean was on stage for the last night of the three-day festival when the shots started.

Paddock was later killed by police. Law enforcement officials were able to locate Paddock’s room due to the smoke detector. It was sounding in the hotel as a result of the amount of smoke created from the firing of Paddock’s automatic weapon, a former Las Vegas police officer explained.

Officials said that Paddock was a resident of Mesquite, Nevada. But he did have ties to the DFW area. He had previously lived in Mesquite, Texas as recently as 2010. He has addresses listed in both Mesquite and Grand Prairie dating as far back as 1998, and has a Texas driver’s license.

Authorities have located Paddock’s companion, 62-year-old Marilou Danley, and are questioning her in hopes of determining a motive for this horrific attack. Officials stated that the shooting does not appear to be an act of terrorism. “We believe it’s a solo actor, a lone wolf,” said Clark County Sheriff Joeseph Lombardo.

Paddock did have some previous encounters with local police officers, but they did not appear to be serious, certainly nothing that elevated him onto federal law enforcement’s radar. He filed a lawsuit against the Cosmopolitan Hotel & Resort in 2012 in regards to some sort of injury on the premises, but the suit was dismissed two years later.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement early Monday morning that read, “The news of this senseless act of violence in Las Vegas overnight is heartbreaking. Cecelia and I are beyond saddened by the tremendous loss of life. Texas mourns and prays for the victims of this tragedy, and the entire Las Vegas community, in this time of unimaginable pain.”