LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: 58 People Dead & 515 Others Wounded In Deadliest Shooting In U.S. History | Photo Gallery

Vikings RB Cook Has Torn ACL As Feared, Ending Rookie Year

Filed Under: Dalvin Cook, Fantasy Football Injuries, Minnesota Vikings, NFL

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings say running back Dalvin Cook will miss the remainder of his rookie season because of a torn ACL in his left knee.

gettyimages 856351132 Vikings RB Cook Has Torn ACL As Feared, Ending Rookie Year

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – OCTOBER 1: Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings grabs his knee after fumbling the ball while being tackled by defender Tavon Wilson #32 of the Detroit Lions in the third quarter of the game on October 1, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Cook was injured on the play and left the game for the locker room. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Coach Mike Zimmer confirmed the diagnosis on Monday. Cook was injured trying to cut for more yards near the end of a run in the third quarter of Minnesota’s loss to Detroit on Sunday. Cook lost a fumble on the play and needed help off the field. He was on crutches, wearing a bulky brace afterward.

With 354 yards, Cook is third in the NFL in rushing. He has two touchdowns, plus 11 receptions for 90 yards.

Latavius Murray will take over as the lead running back for the Vikings (2-2), who play at Chicago next Monday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

