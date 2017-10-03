RAIN IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Austin City Limits Festival Offers Refunds After Vegas Attack

Filed Under: Austin City Limits, Austin City Limits Festival, Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin Texas, las vegas, Las Vegas mass murder, Las Vegas Massacre, Las Vegas Shooting

AUSTIN (AP) – The Austin City Limits music festival is offering refunds to anyone uncomfortable with attending following the mass shooting at a country music concert in Las Vegas.

Spokeswoman Sandee Fenton said in an email Tuesday that the three-day outdoor festival will give refunds to fans “who no longer wish to attend.” The festival opens Friday and packs Austin, Texas’ downtown with about 75,000 people each day.

The offer comes a few days after a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

Austin City Limits is one of the largest music festivals in the United States. It’s headlined this year by Jay Z and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Austin Interim Police Chief Brian Manley says there will be a high presence of law enforcement at the festival.

There has never been any type of attack or terroristic event during Austin City Limits, but in March of 2014 driver Rashad Owens plowed into a downtown Austin crowd during the South By Southwest festival, killing four people. Owens was drunk and evading a traffic stop by police when he crashed through a barricade and into concertgoers.

