Benbrook Bridge Opposition Mixed Despite Promise Of Emergency-Only Use 

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM  

Benbrook Bridge Opposition Mixed Despite Promise Of Emergency-Only Use 

Filed Under: Andy Wayman, Bellaire Drive, Benbrook, Bridge, Jason Allen
(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

BENBROOK (CBSDFW.COM) – New details may soften some of the opposition to Benbrook’s plan to build a bridge most people will never get to use.

In a work session Monday city leaders saw new designs for a bridge with only one lane over the Clear Fork of the Trinity River. If built, only emergency traffic is allowed to use it.

The assurance of restrictions had some people who have worked hard to oppose the bridge, changing their minds about the plan.

“Yes, yes,” said Teresa Rutledge, who lives about a block from where the new bridge would route emergency responders. “To me the with the plan and proposal and what they’re going to guarantee that bridge, it would never, period, be ever used to expand for traffic.”

Public opposition to the plan, in neighborhoods north of I-20, and east of the river, is clear, with prominent signs printed up with “No bridge, no way,” dotting the front yards of most streets.

Emergency services from the city have no direct route into the area now, except by navigating traffic along Vickery Boulevard or Bryant Irvin Rd. Response times, according to City Manager Andy Wayman, continue to average close to 8 minutes, as opposed to a 5 minute average elsewhere. There are two to three fire calls to the area every day, he said.

According to designs provided to council members, the bridge would connect Bellaire Drive South, with the I-820 loop. The one traffic lane would be 15-foot wide, enough for a fire truck but not two lanes of traffic. A gate would restrict access.
Residents have been concerned that would open up a new east-west thoroughfare, leading vehicles through their neighborhood. Some remained skeptical that the city would be able to keep the bridge restricted.

“Just don’t trust ’em,” said Joan Basham. “And I don’t think anybody around here does.”

The entrance to the bridge would be directly across Bellaire Drive from her home.

Other residents who spoke to CBS11 Tuesday said they are still skeptical because of past city meetings where the idea of building the bridge wide enough to accommodate traffic in the future was discussed. Wayman said the city has not looked at any cost estimates for the bridge, other than the single lane design.

The city is planning informational meetings with homeowners and working on local agreements with neighboring Fort Worth to limit access to emergency responders, before moving ahead in the design and building process.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch