Cigarette Makers To Publish Statements On Health Risks

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
RAIN IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Cigarette Makers To Publish Statements On Health Risks

Filed Under: Addiction, Ads, cigarettes, FDA, Tobacco

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Major U.S. cigarette companies will soon begin publishing a series of blunt statements about the health risks of smoking as part of a court order stemming from a 1999 lawsuit brought by the federal government.

The court-ordered “corrective statements” will begin running late next month on television and in newspapers.

“Smoking kills, on average, 1,200 Americans every day,” reads one of the statements. Another simply says: “Smoking is highly addictive.”

The 1999 lawsuit accused cigarette makers of deceiving the public.

Altria Group Inc. — the Richmond, Virginia-based parent company of cigarette-maker Philip Morris USA — will jointly run the ads with its competitor, Reynolds American Inc., and several other companies.

Altria said the tobacco manufacturers had reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice on the timing of the statements.

In a news release, Altria said the lawsuit focused on “industry conduct dating back to the 1950s.”

“This industry has changed dramatically over the last 20 years, including becoming regulated by the FDA, which we supported,” said Murray Garnick, Altria’s executive vice president and general counsel. “We’re focused on the future and, with FDA in place, working to develop less-risky tobacco products.”

The court’s order requires the tobacco companies to publish five statements related to cigarette smoking. On television, the statements will appear in 30-second ads, running once each week for a year, mainly on major networks during prime time. The companies will also run full-page ads in 45 newspapers around the country over a six-month period.

The statements list various diseases linked with tobacco use. The companies also are required to say that they had “intentionally designed cigarettes with enough nicotine to create and sustain addiction.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch