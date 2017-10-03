Excavation For Rangers New Home Is Underway

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The excavation for the new Globe Life Field began on Monday on the eastern part of the project site, which is located in what was formerly the Lot B parking lot.
The Texas Rangers said in a news release Tuesday, crews will work 24 hours a day, six days a week (excluding Sunday) on the excavation with the exception of during major events at AT&T Stadium.
Approximately 1.3 million cubic yards of dirt will be excavated from the site. It will take an estimated 97,000 total truck loads to haul the dirt away from the site with the majority being taken to the Arlington sanitary landfill in Euless, the Rangers said.
Substantial completion of the excavation stage is expected by the end of January 2018.
Globe Life Field is a 1.1 billion dollar public-private partnership with the Texas Rangers and City of Arlington.
The ballpark will be 1.7 million square feet in size, compared to 1.4 million square feet for the current Globe Life Park, and will be situated on a 13-acre site south of the current facility.
Seating capacity is approximately 41,000 for Globe Life Field, which will open in March 2020.
The Rangers and City of Arlington broke ground on the project on September 28.
HKS is the design architect for the project.