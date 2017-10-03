Grapevine PD Looking For Man Accused Of Making Lewd Comments To Underage Girls

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW) – Grapevine police are looking for a man that’s accused of making inappropriate comments to an underage girl and the mother of another young girl at a Target store over the weekend.
Authorities say the incident took place at the Target on Ira E. Woods Avenue in Grapevine between 1:15 and 1:30 p.m on Sunday.
The man is accused of making a lewd comment to a 9-year-old girl about assaulting her. A few minutes later, the man is accused of propositioning another child’s mother about sex acts with her 11-year-old daughter.
Police say the man left the store before store personnel were alerted and notified authorities.
Grapevine police say the man was seen driving a gray or gold car. He is described as being approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and is around 40-years-old.
He has dark brown or black hair and was wearing a black shirt and pants, with black shoes.
If you have any information about this man, you can call police at 817-410-8127.