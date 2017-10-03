CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
He Was Here Illegally; He Drove Illegally… And He Killed Three Innocent People

By J.D. Miles
LAVON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Photographs of her husband Peter Hacking, 4-year-old daughter Ellie and two-year-old son Grayson are all Courtney Hacking has to comfort her.

Three very loving people were lost that day,” said Courtney Hacking.

screen shot 2017 10 03 at 10 25 29 pm He Was Here Illegally; He Drove Illegally... And He Killed Three Innocent People

Courtney Hacking (CBS11)

That day in March last year, Peter had just picked up the kids and was driving back to their home in Lavon on Highway 78.

Their car was struck head on killing all three.

Margarito Quintero Rosales told authorities he fell asleep at the wheel and his van drifted into the on oncoming lane.

“He was here in legally he drove illegally he was working illegally and he killed three innocent people no matter how you look at it’s still murder,” said Hacking.

Hacking delivered that message in a Collin County courtroom after Rosales received the maximum two year sentence for criminally negligent homicide.

Criminal defense attorney Toby Shook says a longer sentence would require proving an intent to kill.

 

“If it’s just an accident then the state has to prove criminal negligence which is a much higher standard,” said Shook.

 

“It hurts just as much today as the day it happened,” said Hacking.”

Hacking says she’s working with federal lawmakers to make immigration status an aggravating factor that can enhance punishments for deadly crimes.

She’s worried that Rosales will sneak back into the US after he’s released from jail and deported next year.

“What’s he going to do this time? Is it going to hold up a bank because he’s in this country right now and all we’ve ever done a slap him on the wrist,” she said.

 

