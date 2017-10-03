Jones: Cowboys Have “Help On The Way” For Green Bay Game

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – With the Dallas Cowboys coming off a shocking second-half loss to the LA Rams last week, team owner Jerry Jones says that help is on the way to revitalize the fractured defense.
Owner & General Manger Jerry Jones said he thought his Dallas Cowboys were the dominant team coming into the game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but when the visiting Rams rallied in the second half for the win, Jones admitted “we got a little full of ourselves.”
But Jones wasn’t as quick to condemn the shortcomings of his own team, a team that has seen both offensive and defensive issues for the past couple of weeks, as he was to compliment his former coach Wade Phillps who is now the defensive coordinator for Los Angeles.
“I knew they had changed how they were playing us, to Wade’s (Phillips) credit” said Jones.
The Cowboys held the Rams to 131 yards in the first half, but the absence of All-Pro linebacker Sean Lee because of a hamstring injury showed up after halftime. After punting on their first possession of the second half, the Rams scored five straight times.
With a few early season injuries, along with some suspensions, the Cowboys will soon be back up-to-speed.
“I know what Sean Lee means and I think we ask a lot of Jaylon Smith” said Jones.