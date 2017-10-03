RAIN IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Man Disguised As Woman Wanted For Armed Robbery In Hurst

Filed Under: Armed Robbery, AT&T store, Hurst Police, man dressed as woman, stolen cell phones, surveillance images

HURST (CBSDFW.COM) – A man in women’s clothing is wanted for an armed robbery at a cell phone store in Hurst.

It happened around 9:10 a.m. Monday, October 2 at the AT&T Store located at 1332 Precinct Line Road.

Police describe the suspect as a larger built white man, possibly in his thirties or forties.

asupsect Man Disguised As Woman Wanted For Armed Robbery In Hurst

AT&T Store robbery suspect in Hurst (surveillance)

According to a news release from the Hurst Police Department, “the suspect wore distinctive clothing while committing the robbery. He was wearing a dark colored flower print long sleeve blouse, a red skirt, a dark colored ladies’ hat, and sunglasses. His hair appeared to be long and brown but was obviously a wig. The suspect carried a black backpack during this incident.”

The man pointed a small silver semi-automatic handgun at the store employee and then took a small amount of cash from the register and approximately $11,000 worth of cellphones.

The suspect then took off in a white 4-door Buick sedan.

asuspectcar Man Disguised As Woman Wanted For Armed Robbery In Hurst

armed robbery suspect vehicle – white 4-door Buick sedan

Anyone who recognizes this person or his vehicle can contact the Hurst Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (817) 788-7175.

