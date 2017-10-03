RAIN IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Mavs Outlast Bucks In 106-104 Preseason Win

Jonathan Motley hit a layup with 4.1 seconds left to lift the Mavericks to a win over the Bucks. Motley scored all nine of his points in a fourth quarter that saw the Mavericks outscore the Bucks 31-20.

Dallas’ starters were pulled after one quarter of action. Harrison Barnes was 4 of 6 from the field and had nine points. Dirk Nowitzki had five points in 10 minutes of action.

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 12 points, followed by John Henson with 11 points and four rebounds.

BUCKS: Rashad Vaughn finished with 20 points for Milwaukee and missed a 30-footer at the buzzer. … Greg Monroe had 12 points and seven rebounds.

MAVERICKS: Nerlens Noel played 15 minutes off the bench and had five points and two steals.

UP NEXT: Bucks (0-1) host Indiana on Wednesday. Dallas hosts Chicago on Wednesday.

