Police Seek Armed Men Who Robbed, Raped Woman In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are looking for two men they say forced a woman at gunpoint to remove money from an ATM and then raped her.
The robbery happened on September 30, 2017, at 2:40 a.m. at an ATM located at 402 E. Wheatland Road, in Duncanville. But the rape happened behind a building at 7221 American Way, in Dallas, where a third suspect joined them.
All three rapists fled on foot just before 5 a.m.
Police describe the suspects were all described black males, between 17 and 24 years of age, of average height and build.
If you have any information regarding the vehicle or the person of interest, please contact Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers which leads to the arrest and indictment for this or other felony crime. If you have information about this crime, please call 214.373.TIPS.