Sheriff: Vegas Gunman Had Camera In Hotel Food Cart

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say the gunman in the Las Vegas shooting put a camera in a food service cart outside his hotel room.
Sheriff Joe Lombardo also said at a news conference Tuesday that he believes shooter Stephen Craig Paddock had set up cameras inside and outside his room to see if anyone was coming to take him into custody.
LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 3: Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo briefs reporters on the ongoing investigation into Sunday night’s mass shooting, at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, October 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.The gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, allegedly opened fire from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a three-day country music festival, leaving at least 58 people dead and over 500 injured. According to reports, Paddock killed himself at the scene. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
He did not release further details.
Paddock killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others when he opened fire Sunday night on an outdoor country music concert from a 32nd floor hotel tower.
Stephen Paddock (CBS11)
The sheriff also said authorities had completed their investigation at the gunman’s property in Reno, finding five handguns, two shotguns and a plethora of ammunition.
LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 3: A view of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, overlooking the Las Vegas Strip after a mass shooting at a music concert October 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, allegedly opened fire from a room on the 32nd floor of the hotel on the Route 91 Harvest Festival, leaving at least 58 people dead and over 500 injured. According to reports, Paddock killed himself at the scene. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Hospital officials say 50 people remain in critical condition after being wounded.
LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 3: A view of the concert venue and the site of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, October 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, allegedly opened fire from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the music festival, leaving at least 58 people dead and over 500 injured. According to reports, Paddock killed himself at the scene. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
