Airlines Offer Free Travel To Families Of Las Vegas Victims

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
RAIN IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Airlines Offer Free Travel To Families Of Las Vegas Victims

Filed Under: Allegiant Air, Dallas, las vegas, Las Vegas Shooting, Shooting, Southwest Airlines, travel

DALLAS (AP) – Southwest Airlines and Allegiant Air say they are offering free flights to family members of people who were killed or injured in the Las Vegas shooting.

A Southwest Airlines spokeswoman said Tuesday that the offer was good for up to five family members. The airline will also help transport bodies of those killed, she said.

Allegiant Air spokeswoman Hilarie Grey said more than a dozen people had accepted the airline’s offer, which was posted on Facebook, by midday Tuesday.

Both airlines said they were working with local hotels to provide lodging help for family members arriving from out of town.

Allegiant Air is headquartered in Las Vegas. Southwest Airlines operates about 218 departing flights a day there, making Las Vegas the third-biggest operation in the Dallas-based airline’s network.

At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 injured when a gunman in a nearby hotel opened fire on the crowd at a country music festival Sunday night.

Grey said about 30 people fleeing the shooting climbed over fences at McCarran International Airport, run across active runways and took cover in an Allegiant Air maintenance facility for several hours. Mechanics on the overnight shift helped them charge phones and contact friends and family, she said.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch