Coach Rhule Says Dismissal Of 2 Baylor Players ‘Nothing Criminal’

WACO (AP) — Baylor removed senior offensive lineman Ishmael Wilson and junior cornerback Jourdan Blake from the roster Tuesday, while 1,000-yard rusher Terence Williams remained with the Bears after an earlier social media post that indicated otherwise.

Coach Matt Rhule didn’t go into specifics about why Wilson and Blake were no longer with the Bears (0-5), but made a point to say there was “nothing criminal” involved in the decision.

“It’s just really about our program as we move forward,” Rhule said. “We wish them the best as they stay here and graduate.”

Williams, a 1,000-yard rusher last year who missed the first three games this season recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, had a Snapchat post that included the phrase “It was nice while it lasted BU” followed by an emoji. He has 22 carries for 53 yards in two games this season.

Rhule said he met twice this week with Williams, and that the team’s leadership council comprised of players felt the running back deserved a second chance to stay with the team.

It wasn’t clear if Williams would play in the next game Oct. 14 at 15th-ranked Oklahoma State.

“There are obviously certain standards and expectations that have to be met to represent Baylor on the football field. It’s mainly about being a great teammate and having a code of conduct that’s at the highest level,” Rhule said, again without getting into specifics. “He came in (again Tuesday) and spoke to me, and he wanted the opportunity to continue to be on the football team, and assured me he would be a great teammate.”

Wilson, a former transfer from Texas A&M, started 12 games for the Bears last season, but had started only once this year. His 44 career games played were the most on the Baylor roster.

Blake, the son of former Oklahoma coach John Blake, started the first two games this season before getting replaced as a starter. He played in all five games this season.

