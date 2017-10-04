Convicted Child Sex Offender Added To Most Wanted List

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Convicted child sex offender Dakota Marcus Stewart, 26, was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list for failure to register as a sex offender.
Stewart has ties to Tarrant County (including the cities of Mansfield, his last known address; Fort Worth; and Arlington) and Dallas. In 2009, Stewart was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by exposure after incidents in Tarrant County involving an 11-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl.
Stewart stands 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left wrist and scars on his left hand, back, and face. He’s known to provide false and fictitious information, including different names.
Click here for more information about Stewart.
A cash reward of up to $5,000 is now being offered for information leading to his capture.
To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:
- Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
- Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.
- Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.
- Click here to submit a Facebook tip
- Click here to submit a tip through the DPS mobile App.
All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.