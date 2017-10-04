Cubs’ Hendricks To Start Game 1 Of NLDS Against Nationals

Filed Under: chicago cubs, Kyle Hendricks, MLB, MLB Playoffs, Washington Nationals

CHICAGO (AP) – Kyle Hendricks will start the playoff opener for the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

Manager Joe Maddon says the 27-year-old right-hander will start Game 1 of the NL Division Series against Washington on Friday.

Maddon also announced Wednesday that Jon Lester will pitch Game 2, with Jose Quintana and Jake Arrieta starting Games 3 and 4 at Wrigley Field.

Hendricks was 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA. He missed time in June and July with a finger injury but had a 2.19 ERA in 13 starts after the All-Star break.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch