Dallas Remains Under Consideration To Host 2026 World Cup Matches

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan/AP) – The committee that is hoping to bring the 2026 World Cup to the United States, Mexico and Canada has narrowed the list of possible host cities down to 32.

“As we move to the next stage of the bid process, we’re even more confident we have everything needed to deliver the largest, most compelling FIFA World Cup™ in history and help accelerate the growth of soccer across North America and around the world,” said United Bid Chairman Sunil Gulati. “We have more than double the number of cities required to stage matches in 2026. We have a vision for growing the game and engaging fans as never before. Our biggest challenge will be finding ways to honor the enthusiasm of all the people across Canada, Mexico and the United States through the development of our united hosting concept.”

The United Bid Committee was considering 41 cities in those regions for inclusion in the official bid that will be sent to soccer’s international governing body, FIFA, in March.

The committee announced Wednesday that they reviewed interest and decided to have 32 cities move on in the process. The bid ultimately sent to FIFA is expected to include up to 25 venues, but it is expected that 12 cities will be designated as official hosts.

The next step in the bidding process will see representatives from all 32 cities join together in Houston during the week of November 13 for a working session with the Bid Committee.

This session will allow the committee to work with each city to give them their bid strategy and vision and finalize the hosting documents required by FIFA.

We received applications from 41 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States and narrowed the list after a comprehensive review of each of the communities and facilities. The 32 cities that we have identified as potential host cities, on their own and together, are prepared to welcome soccer fans from around the world. They are more than capable of helping fulfill the shared vision and ambition of FIFA and the United Bid in shaping the future of soccer in North America,” said John Kristick, Executive Director of the United Bid Committee. “While not every city will move forward as a potential host city, we were so impressed by all the applicants that we will continue to engage with all the cities as part of our hosting strategy and we will welcome the opportunity to work with FIFA to further expand our hosting concept to ensure the broadest possible impact for this spectacular event.”

Among the 32 cities that officials the Bid Committee remains interested in are Dallas and Houston. San Antonio was on the initial list of cities that had an interest in hosting a match, but they were eliminated.

Dallas has two stadiums (Cotton Bowl and AT&T Stadium) that could host a world cup match, according to the committee.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first with a 48-team field. Morocco has also declared its intention to bid for the event.

The cities and stadiums are:

United States (25 cities)

Atlanta, GA: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Baltimore, MD: M&T Bank Stadium

Boston, MA (Foxborough, MA): Gillette Stadium

Charlotte, NC: Bank of America Stadium

Chicago, IL: Soldier Field

Cincinnati, OH: Paul Brown Stadium

Dallas, TX (Arlington, TX): Cotton Bowl/AT&T Stadium

Denver, CO: Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Detroit, MI: Ford Field

Houston, TX: NRG Stadium

Kansas City, MO: Arrowhead Stadium

Las Vegas, NV: Raiders Stadium

Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum/ Rose Bowl/LA Stadium at Hollywood Park

Miami, FL: Hard Rock Stadium

Minneapolis, MN: U.S. Bank Stadium

Nashville, TN: Nissan Stadium

New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford, NJ): MetLife Stadium

Orlando, FL: Camping World Stadium

Philadelphia, PA: Lincoln Financial Field

Phoenix, AZ (Glendale, AZ): University of Phoenix Stadium

Salt Lake City, UT: Rice-Eccles Stadium

San Francisco/San Jose, CA (Santa Clara, CA): Levi’s Stadium

Seattle, WA: CenturyLink Field

Tampa, FL: Raymond James Stadium

Washington, DC (Landover, MD): FedEx Field

Canada (4 cities)

Edmonton, Alberta: Commonwealth Stadium

Montréal, Québec: Stade Olympique/Stade Saputo

Toronto, Ontario: Rogers Centre/BMO Field

Vancouver, British Columbia: BC Place

Mexico (3 cities, 3 stadiums):

Guadalajara, Jalisco: Estadio Chivas

Mexico City: Estadio Azteca

Monterrey, Nuevo León: Estadio Rayados

