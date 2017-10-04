FACEBOOK LIVE NOW: The Aftermath Of The Las Vegas Massacre - Join The Conversation

Equifax Signed Contract With IRS In September

WASHINGTON (AP) – The company at the center of the biggest breach of personal information just signed a contract with the federal government to provide, well, personal information.

The Internal Revenue Service signed a $7.25 million contract with Equifax last month.

The company is dealing a breach of its systems by hackers who accessed or stole the information of 145 million Americans.

The no-bid contract, first reported by Politico, is for Equifax to provide the IRS with taxpayer and personal identity verification services.

The contract stated that Equifax was the only company capable of providing these services to the IRS, and it was deemed a “critical” service that couldn’t lapse.

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 04: Former Equifax CEO Richard Smith prepares to testify before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill October 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. Smith stepped down as CEO of Equifax last month after it was reported that hackers broke into the credit reporting agency and made off with the personal information of nearly 145 million Americans. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

