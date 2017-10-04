Equifax Signed Contract With IRS In September

WASHINGTON (AP) – The company at the center of the biggest breach of personal information just signed a contract with the federal government to provide, well, personal information.
The Internal Revenue Service signed a $7.25 million contract with Equifax last month.
The company is dealing a breach of its systems by hackers who accessed or stole the information of 145 million Americans.
The no-bid contract, first reported by Politico, is for Equifax to provide the IRS with taxpayer and personal identity verification services.
The contract stated that Equifax was the only company capable of providing these services to the IRS, and it was deemed a “critical” service that couldn’t lapse.
