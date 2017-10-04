FedEx Hiring 2,000+ In Dallas To Help With Holidays

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Across the country FedEx is expected to hire more than 50,000 people to fill seasonal positions and some 2,300 of those jobs will be in Dallas.
The majority of the local openings are for package handlers at FedEx Ground facilities, but officials say there will be other hiring opportunities during the holiday season and throughout the year.
Dan Griffith, Dallas Hub senior manager, said, “FedEx offers its team members the chance to grow and reach their full potential thanks to excellent training, affordable medical benefits and a strong ‘promote from within’ culture.”
Officials said in 2016 more than one-third of the package handlers hired during the holiday season retained employment with the company.
Anyone interested in applying for holiday employment can find out more about sopen position on the FedEx Ground warehouse jobs website.