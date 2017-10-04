Fort Worth Police Working Active Crime Scene On Southside

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are working an active crime scene at a house on the city’s southside. Law enforcement has been busy at the house in the 6400 block of Woodway — not far from Southwest High School.

Homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and a vehicle from the Tarrant County Medical Examiners Office were all at the scene before the lunch hour.

Neighbors and people who work in the area say this is the second day that officials have been at the house.

While there wasn’t a lot of activity to be seen from the front of the house, those in the area say they have heard a lot. People say they have heard jackhammering, possibly coming from the backyard, and have seen people going in and out with shovels and buckets.

Fort Worth police confirm that a CrimeStoppers tip was placed to an agency outside the city advising them to check out the house. Police also said there was a great need to protect the tipster.

Separate CBS 11 News sources have said the scene may be related to a crime in Arlington where the human remains of several people, including a severed head, were found in September. Arlington police made arrests in those cases.

As for the house on Woodway, people in the area said they have seen a lot of people in and out of the house over the years, but until yesterday the house had been vacant for a few months.

Neighbor Crystal Guerra said, “It’s kinda suspicious, makes you wonder if maybe somebody was hiding a body in there or something illegal going on. Not knowing it kinda makes you worry, especially when you have kids. I walk up and down this street everyday from school.”

The house is directly across the street from the Department of Public Safety and CBS 11 sources say police have asked for surveillance camera video from the building in hopes of helping with the investigation.