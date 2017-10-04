CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Oak Cliff Homeowner Shot By Masked Robbers

By Brittany Jeffers
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are investigating an attempted robbery at an Oak Cliff home that ended with the homeowner being shot in the leg by masked suspects. The incident happened at around 12:45 a.m. early Wednesday near the intersection of Franklin Street and Clarendon Drive.

Officers were called to the scene and found the injured man. He told police that he confronted the robbers at the front door of his home. The masked robbers then shot the homeowner in the leg and ran away. The suspects were not able to take anything from the home.

According to officials, this incident was not in the same part of Oak Cliff where other home invasions are being investigated.

The victim was taken to Methodist Medical Center in Oak Cliff and is expected to be okay. His name has not been released.

Meanwhile, authorities have not been able to provide a description of the two suspects because of their masks. Anybody who may have seen something suspicious, or has additional information about this robbery, has been asked to contact the Dallas Police Department immediately.

