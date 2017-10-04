CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
KRLD Names Amanda Guerra As Morning Show Co-Anchor

Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Amanda Guerra, anchor, cbs radio, CBS Radio Dallas, Dallas, KRLD Morning News, mike rogers, Morning show, radio, Scott Sams, Texas

Amanda Guerra joins Mike Rogers and Scott Sams as co-anchor of the “KRLD Morning News,” weekdays from 5:00 to 10:00 AM, effective immediately.

“Amanda is a trusted voice in Dallas-Fort Worth news,” said Paul Mann, program director for KRLD. “We look forward to her assuming an even bigger presence on KRLD in this new role.”

Guerra has been a midday news anchor and reporter for KRLD since October 2016. Prior to that, she was an EMMY Award-winning anchor and reporter for KXAS-TV. Guerra began her career as a reporter for KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City after graduating from the University of Oklahoma.

“I’m so incredibly honored to join the ‘KRLD Morning News,’” Guerra said. “Growing up in Dallas-Fort Worth, KRLD has been a fixture on my radio (and now, phone, too) for decades. I look forward to helping continue to build the legacy of this terrific station.”

Read more about Amanda Guerra 

 

