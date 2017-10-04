KRLD Names Amanda Guerra As Morning Show Co-Anchor

Amanda Guerra joins Mike Rogers and Scott Sams as co-anchor of the “KRLD Morning News,” weekdays from 5:00 to 10:00 AM, effective immediately.
“Amanda is a trusted voice in Dallas-Fort Worth news,” said Paul Mann, program director for KRLD. “We look forward to her assuming an even bigger presence on KRLD in this new role.”
Guerra has been a midday news anchor and reporter for KRLD since October 2016. Prior to that, she was an EMMY Award-winning anchor and reporter for KXAS-TV. Guerra began her career as a reporter for KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City after graduating from the University of Oklahoma.
“I’m so incredibly honored to join the ‘KRLD Morning News,’” Guerra said. “Growing up in Dallas-Fort Worth, KRLD has been a fixture on my radio (and now, phone, too) for decades. I look forward to helping continue to build the legacy of this terrific station.”